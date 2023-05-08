Russia Fires More Missiles at Ukraine

On the eve of Victory Day, the celebration of the defeat of Nazis in WWII, Vladimir Putin increased attacks on Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it was the most extreme aerial attack the country has endured since Russia first attacked in February 2022, CBS News reports.

Zelensky marks Victory day with a promise that "all the old evil that modern Russia is bringing back will be defeated, just as Nazism was defeated.".

CBS News reports that all of the 35 drone missiles fired by Russia were intercepted by Ukraine's air defenses.

According to authorities, there have been no reported deaths so far, but several people were injured by falling shrapnel.

In anticipation of Ukraine's spring counteroffensive, Russia has been firing missiles across various Ukrainian cities for over a week.

As Russia continues to seemingly struggle with ammunition shortages and tensions within the defense ministry.

Ukraine has bolstered its forces with help from the U.S. and others.

Its counteroffensive may prove pivotal in the outcome of the conflict.