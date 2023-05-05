Physical altercation breaks out between Russian and Ukrainian delegates at Turkey summit

A video posted on Ukrainian member of parliament Oleksandr Marikovski's Facebook account shows a physical altercation between himself and a Russian official during the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) in Turkey's Ankara.

The incident happened after the Russian delegation's secretary, Valery Stavitsky, ripped the Ukrainian flag unfurled by Oleksandr Marikovski behind the Russian delegate Olga Timofeeva as she was being interviewed.

Marikovski proceeds to chase and hit the official before grabbing the flag back.