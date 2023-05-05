Eight killed in Serbia's second mass shooting in a week

Police close off areas in two different villages near Belgrade, Serbia, after a shooter killed at least eight people and injured 14 in the country's second mass shooting this week.

Following an hours-long manhunt throughout the nigh, the Serbian police have arrested a 21-year-old man over the shooting.

The incident comes on the heels of the worst school shooting in Serbia's recent history, after a 13-year-old killed nine people, including eight fellow students, at a school in downtown Belgrade on Wednesday.

"First those kids in Belgrade, and now this.

This is a disaster.

Lowest as it gets," says Dubona resident Zvonko Mladenovic.