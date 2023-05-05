WATCH: Heavy police presence in Dubona after Serbia's second mass shooting in two days

A shooter in Serbia killed at least eight people and wounded 13 in a drive-by attack in the village of Dubona late Thursday.
A shooter in Serbia killed at least eight people and wounded 13 in a drive-by attack in the village of Dubona late Thursday.
Police close off areas in two different villages near Belgrade, Serbia, after a shooter killed at least eight people and injured 14..
A gunman has killed eight people in the second mass shooting in Serbia in just two days. Police hunted for the attacker as the..