What's Love Got To Do With It Movie Clip

What's Love Got To Do With It Movie Clip Plot synopsis: How do you find lasting love in today’s world?

For documentary-maker and dating app addict Zoe (Lily James), swiping right has only delivered an endless stream of Mr. Wrongs to her eccentric mother Cath’s (Emma Thompson) dismay.

For Zoe’s childhood friend and neighbor Kaz (Shazad Latif), the answer is to follow his parents’ example and opt for an arranged (or “assisted”) marriage to a bright and beautiful bride from Pakistan.

As Zoe films his hopeful journey from London to Lahore to marry a stranger chosen by his parents, she begins to wonder if she might have something to learn from a profoundly different approach to finding love.

Director Shekhar Kapur Writers Jemima Khan Actors Lily James, Shazad Latif, Shabana Azmi, Emma Thompson, Sajal Aly, Asim Chaudrey, Jeff Mirza Genre Romance, Comedy Run Time 1 hour 30 minutes