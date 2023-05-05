Come Out Fighting Movie

Come Out Fighting Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Set during WWII, in this military adventure, a small, specialized squad of U.S. Army African American soldiers are sent on an unofficial rescue mission behind enemy lines to locate their missing commanding officer.

The squad upon battling their way through the German defenses encounter more then they bargain for when they locate a downed U.S. Army fighter pilot.

With the help of their friends at the 761st tank battalion, known as "The Black Panthers," the squad must find a way to survive and make it back in one piece.

Directed by Steven Luke starring Michael Jai White, Tyrese Gibson, Kellan Lutz, Hiram A.

Murray, Dolph Lundgren release date May 19, 2023 (in theaters and on VOD)