Fangs Out Movie

Fangs Out Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A Group of college students head to Mexico for some cheap plastic surgery.

There they meet Dr. Pavor, a creepy surgeon who is actually a vampire, harvesting victims for his blood cartel.

Aided by his blood thirsty nurses he systematically carries out his evil plan.

When a detective looking for his missing daughter arrives - all hell breaks loose in a bloody combustible conclusion.

Randy Oppenheimer (Rottentail), Veronica Ricci (Bloody Mary), Samuel Code (Run!

Die!

Kill!) and Angel Juarez (Celest) head up a cast of genre staples.

From Stadium Media, and directed by Dennis Devine (The Haunting of La Llorona), FANGS OUT sinks its teeth into digital platforms May 23.