Beautiful Disaster Movie Clip - Put Some Ice On Them Plot synopsis: Abby Abernathy, a college freshman, is eager to focus on her studies and start a new social life.

But her plans are quickly derailed when she meets Travis "Mad Dog" Maddox, a bad-boy brawler and campus playboy.

Travis is exactly what Abby needs – and wants – to avoid.

Intrigued by Abby's resistance to his charm, Travis offers her a simple bet that makes them roommates for a month.

Little do they know that they may have met their match.

Starring: Dylan Sprouse, Virginia Gardner, Austin North, Libe Barer, Neil Bishop, Micky Dartford, Jack Hesketh, Declan Laird, Trevor Von Uden with Brian Austin Green and Rob Estes.

Directed by Roger Kumble