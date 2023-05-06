God's Country Song Movie

God's Country Song Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Noah Bryan wants nothing more than to be the next big country music star, until his past catches up to him.

With the help of his seasoned manager Larry Walker, Noah is quickly on his way to becoming the next big thing.

Playing the little honky-tonks and cowboy bars starts to pay off and Noah's career gains momentum.

After a show one night, Noah receives the news that he has a four-year-old son named JJ with a woman he barely remembers, who recently passed away, leaving Noah sole custody of the child.

JJ is in the care of Leeann, a pretty, young woman who cares deeply for JJ and eventually falls for Noah.

Believing his career is over, Noah reluctantly agrees to meet the boy.

He quickly realizes he must do the right thing and step up to raise JJ, but soon realizes he needs help.

He calls his parents Sara and Jeremiah, and moves home with JJ, back to the farm life he ran away from.