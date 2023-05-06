London police under fire over coronation protest arrests

At least 19 environmentalists and six anti-monarchy protesters were detained, including the leader of the Republic republican movement, Graham Smith, as they tried to demonstrate alongside the procession.
At least 19 environmentalists and six anti-monarchy protesters were detained, including the leader of the Republic republican movement, Graham Smith, as they tried to demonstrate alongside the procession.
Six members of Britain's leading anti-monarchy protest group have been arrested in London ahead of King Charles III's coronation..