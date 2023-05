We Are Not Alone Movie

We Are Not Alone Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: SF comedy set after Earth has been invaded by a race of aliens, the Gu'un.

A hapless human called Stewart is appointed the Gu'un's official liaison, is saddled with an alien housemate and must deliver their message to the masses.

Director : Fergal Costello Writers : Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Laurence Rickard Stars: Declan Baxter, Georgia May Foote, Bruce Mackinnon