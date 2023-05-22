Vineyards Movie

Vineyards Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: While spending the summer in Northern California’s famed wine country, Chris (17) finds himself at the center of a local love triangle.

All seems innocent at first, but none can predict the violent series of events that ensues.

Vineyards is a coming-of-age story about friendship, morality, and unrequited love.

Chris Neale - a shy, intuitive 17-year-old - is visiting his cousin Sierra for a summer in wine country.

Sierra’s pretty, popular, and preoccupied with her boyfriend Sean, leaving Chris to wander the vineyards alone.

But - after receiving an invite to a local party - Chris befriends Pat; a mysterious weed dealer with big dreams of making world class wine.

The two bond fast, and Chris inevitably learns of Pat's past relationship with his own cousin, Sierra.

Not bound by any loyalty to Sean, Chris sets up a secret meeting between the two.

Sierra falls back into Pat's open arms, and their summer affair begins.

Now trapped at the center of a love-triangle he helped create, Chris must act with caution, especially when Sean starts asking questions.

Pat is sure Sierra’s loyalties now lie with him, but when Sean finally confronts the secret couple, she wavers, setting in motion a violent series of events that nobody - not even Chris - could have ever prepared for.