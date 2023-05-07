European Parliament Meeting of the International COVID-19 Summit, May 2023 IHR Video

The third International COVID Summit was held at the European Parliament in May, 2023.

As noted by the European Parliament Members in attendance, this was an historic event.

The summit lasted all day, with many fantastic speakers.

It was live streamed and recordings of the many speakers will be made available soon.

The ICS summit covered all aspects of the pandemic, as well as the documentation of the increasing power grab by the World Health Organization to control public health and increased control by organized globalized entities throughout the world .