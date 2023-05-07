MERCY Movie (2023)

MERCY Movie (2023) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Jonathan Rhys Meyers (Vikings) and Academy Award® Winner* Jon Voight (Coming Home) star in this action-packed thriller.

An ex-military doctor finds herself in a deadly battle for survival when the Irish mafia seize control of the hospital at which she works.

When her son is taken hostage, she is forced to rely upon her battle-hardened past and lethal skills after realizing there’s no one left to save the day but her.

Directed by: Tony Dean Smith Starring: Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Jon Voight, Leah Gibson, Sebastien Roberts, Anthony Konechny, Patrick Roccas, Anthony Bolognese Release date: In Select Theaters May 12 Available Digital May 19