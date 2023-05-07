Prince Harry Leaves Coronation Alone

ET's Kevin Frazier breaks down Prince Harry's exit outside Westminster Abbey, following the coronation of his father and England's new monarch, King Charles III.
ET's Kevin Frazier breaks down Prince Harry's exit outside Westminster Abbey, following the coronation of his father and England's new monarch, King Charles III.
He's reportedly due to return to the U.S. just hours after his father's coronation, as it's his..
Prince Harry is back in California after catching a British Airways flight hours after the end of his father's historic coronation.