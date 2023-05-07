Culture Secretary: Don't take Tory losses out of context

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer says we need to think about the local election “in the context in which it took place”, citing covid, the war in Ukraine and the cost of Living as reasons for conservative losses.

She says the prime minister should “continue to listen to the British public” saying the main issue for voters is the cost of living.

The Conservatives lost 1060 seats and 48 councils in Thursday’s local elections; a worse outcome than predicted by the party.

Report by Nelsonr.

