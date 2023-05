DEVIL'S PEAK Movie

DEVIL'S PEAK Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Set in North Carolina's Appalachian Mountains, eighteen-year-old Jacob McNeely is torn between appeasing his meth-dealing kingpin father and leaving the mountains forever with the girl he loves.

Director : Ben Young Writers : David Joy, Robert Knott, Robert Knott Stars: Robin Wright, Billy Bob Thornton, Jackie Earle Haley