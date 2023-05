Addressing The Global Problem Of Microplastics | How Can We Effectively Solve It?

Joining us today to discuss her research on microplastics is Dr. Gabriela Kalčíková, an Associate Professor at the University of Ljubljana.

With a background in chemistry and waste management, Dr. Kalčíková uses her expertise to investigate freshwater microplastics, their interaction with floating plants, and the development of new strategies to remove microplastics from freshwater.