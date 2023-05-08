Biden threatens to nuke North Korea, end Kim Jong-Un regime | 'Attack U.S. Or Its Ally And Face...'

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's nuclear sabre-rattling has infuriated the U.S. president.

Joe Biden has threatened North Korea with a nuke response if it attacks South Korea or the U.S. Biden said that a nuke attack by North Korea would result in the "end of the Kim Jong-Un regime.' The U.S. security shield for South Korea has been strengthened in the face of the nuclear-armed North's aggressive missile tests.

According to the South Korean President, the response to the North's provocations will also include the United States nuclear weapons.