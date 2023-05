Colts Owner Jim Irsay Warns Other NFL Teams Against Tampering With Andrew Luck

ESPN's John Keim reported that the Commanders had contacted retired quarterback Andrew Luck over a possible comeback.

Colts owner Jim Irsay fired a warning shot to remind NFL teams that tampering with Luck would violate the league's rules.

Irsay took to Twitter to emphasize that any attempts to lure Luck back to the NFL would be against the league's bylaws.