Family of Jordan Neely Demand Justice and Prison Time

On May 5, lawyers representing a U.S. Marine veteran defended his actions which led to the death of a homeless man aboard an F train in Manhattan last week.

Lawyers for 24-year-old Daniel J.

Penny claim that Jordan Neely was "aggressively threatening" people on the train before that fatal attack.

NBC reports that representatives for Neely's family accuse Penny of showing no remorse or regard for the life of their loved one.

Daniel Penny’s press release is not an apology nor an expression of regret, Donte Mills and Lennon Edwards, Attorneys representing the family of Jordan Neely, via NBC.

It is a character assassination, and a clear example of why he believed he was entitled to take Jordan‘s life, Donte Mills and Lennon Edwards, Attorneys representing the family of Jordan Neely, via NBC.

Lawyers for Penny claim that Neely suffered from mental illness and has a documented history of erratic and violent behavior.

NBC reports that Neely's family argue that Penny was unaware of the homeless man's struggles when he put him in a chokehold.

The truth is, he knew nothing about Jordan's history when he intentionally wrapped his arms around Jordan‘s neck, and squeezed and kept squeezing, Donte Mills and Lennon Edwards, Attorneys representing the family of Jordan Neely, via NBC.

He never attempted to help him at all.

In short, his actions on the train, and now his words, show why he needs to be in prison, Donte Mills and Lennon Edwards, Attorneys representing the family of Jordan Neely, via NBC.

NBC reports that Penny was released after being questioned by police and has yet to be charged with any crimes