Practical Tips For Motherhood, That Are Actually Helpful .

With Mother's Day coming up, moms across the country are reflecting on their roles in the family what they've learned about parenting.

Here are some practical tips compiled by moms who have been through the rigors of raising children.

1, Hydration is your friend.

Drinking water and staying hydrated might not solve the issue, but it won't make it worse.

2, Playtime is valuable.

Your kids are learning when they're playing, too.

Playtime can allow you to catch a breather.

3, Shortcuts can be very helpful.

You'll need all the help you can get, so indulge in the pre-cut fruit if it means maximizing your time.

4, Don't forget to be kind to yourself, too.

Self-care may feel indulgent but it will actually make you a better parent in every aspect.

5, Every day is a new day.

Raising kids may be the most difficult commitment anyone can make.

Starting everyday with a sense of optimism goes a long way.

6, Be wise with the battles you choose.

A screaming toddler is not one to lose an argument, so be judicious when picking your battle.