Hispanics Aren't White and Lizzo Is Fat

These are truths tackled from the weekend.

The mass shooting in Texas perpetrated by a man named Garcia has media suggesting he carried out the murders because of his white supremacist views.

An NHL announcer makes a Lizzo joke during a broadcast that has some calling the black man a racist.

Not kidding.

Adam Coleman - author of "Black Victim to Black Victor" authored a piece in Newsweek that shreds the idea the subway death of homeless man Jordan Neely was racially motivated.

And Mark Chenoweth of the New Civil Liberties Alliance discusses the legal fallout of virus-era mandates set to expire as well as the Biden threat to invoke the 14th Amendment to raise the debt ceiling without Congress.