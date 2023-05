FM: People right to feel uncomfortable with Coronation cost

Scotland's First minister Humza Yousaf visits a community larder in Dundee as part of the King's volunteering drive.

He says attending the Coronation was a "sense of history" but "hoped the costs were kept to an absolute minimum" during the cost-of-living crisis.

Report by Rowlandi.

