GEORGE STRAIT, Country Music Icon, Smoothest Voice, Singer of "Amarillo By Morning"-Artist Spotlight
Today&apos;s Artist Spotlight is focused on one of the most successful musicians of all time, country legend George Strait!

Born in Poteet, Texas and discovered while serving in the US Army, @GeorgeStrait has gone on to become an inductee of the Country Music Hall of Fame, a 3 time CMA Entertainer of the Year award winner, and have the most #1 hits (60) of any artist in music history!

He has sold more than 100 million records, and his latest album, 2019&apos;s &quot;Honky Tonk Time Machine&quot; was released through MCA Nasville!

In addition to being an accomplished singer/songwriter, George also had a starring role in the film &quot;Pure Country&quot;!