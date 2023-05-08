GEORGE STRAIT, Country Music Icon, Smoothest Voice, Singer of "Amarillo By Morning"-Artist Spotlight

Today's Artist Spotlight is focused on one of the most successful musicians of all time, country legend George Strait!

Born in Poteet, Texas and discovered while serving in the US Army, @GeorgeStrait has gone on to become an inductee of the Country Music Hall of Fame, a 3 time CMA Entertainer of the Year award winner, and have the most #1 hits (60) of any artist in music history!

He has sold more than 100 million records, and his latest album, 2019's "Honky Tonk Time Machine" was released through MCA Nasville!

In addition to being an accomplished singer/songwriter, George also had a starring role in the film "Pure Country"!