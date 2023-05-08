Mark Lamb on ending of Title 42 "It's a disaster"
Mark Lamb on ending of Title 42 "It's a disaster"

Sheriff Mark Lamb joined Just The News No Noise Monday expressing his concern with the Biden administration&apos;s decision to end Title 42 and the impact that choice will have on American citizens.

&quot;It&apos;s a disaster and it&apos;s only going to get worse,&quot; says Lamb on the influx of illegal immigrants from the Southern border, &quot;but they expect those numbers to go from about 7,000 to 8000, which is what we&apos;re seeing now up to over 11,000 in the next few days and this is going to be catastrophic for all of us.&quot;