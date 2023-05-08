Mark Lamb on ending of Title 42 "It's a disaster"

Sheriff Mark Lamb joined Just The News No Noise Monday expressing his concern with the Biden administration's decision to end Title 42 and the impact that choice will have on American citizens.

"It's a disaster and it's only going to get worse," says Lamb on the influx of illegal immigrants from the Southern border, "but they expect those numbers to go from about 7,000 to 8000, which is what we're seeing now up to over 11,000 in the next few days and this is going to be catastrophic for all of us."