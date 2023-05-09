Bob Huggins calls Xavier fans homophobic slur

Bob Huggins, who spent more than 15 years at Cincinnati, referred to fans of rival Xavier as "Catholic f**s" while talking to 700WLW's Bill Cunningham on Monday.
Hours later, he released an apology.
West Virginia men's basketball coach Bob Huggins made anti-LGBTQ comments directed at Xavier basketball fans during a recent radio interview.