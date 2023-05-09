Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi’s special message for Karnataka and Kannadigas | Oneindia News

Ahead of the May 10 assembly election in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a special address said that he has envisioned the dreams of the people as his own.

In a video posted on Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) official Twitter handle, PM Modi also highlighted the state's significant role in the country's economy.

"The dream of every Kannadiga is my own dream.

Your resolution is my resolution," PM Modi said.

Watch the entire video here.

#KarnatakaElections2023 #PMModi #PMModiAddress ~PR.152~HT.98~ED.103~