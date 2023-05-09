Mass Shooting at a Texas Mall

At least eight are dead and several injured after a gunman opened fire at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas.
Matt Gutman reports as disturbing video shows the shooter hopping out of his car moments before.
Videos of the recent mall shooting in Allen, Texas, were visible at the top of Twitter's search results, per the BBC. Kacper..
ViewArizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has donated $15,000 to a boy who lost his parents and 3-year-old brother in the mass..