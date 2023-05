TV actress Chandrika Saha files complaint against husband for hurting their son | Oneindia News

Chandrika Saha, known for her roles in popular TV dramas such as Adaalat, C.I.D., and Savdhaan India: Crime Alert, recently made news after filing a complaint against her husband, Aman Mishra.

A photo from her CCTV footage of Aman Mishra, 21, bashing their infant boy on the floor, also went viral.

Chandrika immediately took the child to the hospital and filed a complaint against her husband.

