Manoj on Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Story of ordinary man and his extraordinary case

The trailer of courtroom drama 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' starring Manoj Bajpayee was unveiled on Monday, and the acclaimed actor said that it's an inspiring story of an ordinary man who fought an extraordinary case against all odds for truth and justice.

#sirfekbandaakafihai #manojbajpayee