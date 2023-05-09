Microsoft CEO Dismisses Widespread Concerns Over AI

'Time' reports that the release of adaptive AI tools like ChatGPT has prompted concerns about the new technology's potential impact on society.

Not long after Microsoft released an AI-powered version of Bing in February, reports began to emerge of erratic and concerning interactions with users.

Leaders in tech signed an open letter pushing for a six-month pause on training advanced AI systems, citing “profound risks to society and humanity.”.

Many researchers steeped in these issues, including myself, expect that the most likely result of building a superhumanly smart AI, under anything remotely like the current circumstances, is that literally everyone on Earth will die, Eliezer Yudkowsky, Decision theorist at the nonprofit Machine Intelligence Research Institute, via 'Time'.

'Time' reports that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says he has no concerns about the technology.

According to Nadella, the company has worked to mitigate risks associated with its AI systems. When it comes to job displacement, Nadella suggests that AI can help displaced workers find new jobs.

We need new technology to help us with the economic growth that we enjoyed in the early part of the 20th century.

What if we can have that type of economic growth this time around, but it’s much more even?, Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO, via 'Time'.

According to Nadella, the benefits of AI far outweigh the associated risks.

'Time' reports that despite advocating for the safety of their AI systems, Microsoft has actively pushed back against efforts to regulate AI in the European Union.

