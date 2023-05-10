See Donald Trump's post reacting to verdict in E. Jean Carroll case

A Manhattan federal jury found that Donald Trump sexually abused E.

Jean Carroll in a luxury department store dressing room in the spring of 1996 and awarded her nearly $5 million for battery and defamation.

The former president called the jury's verdict a "total disgrace" and said it was a "continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time," in a post on Truth Social.

Ex-Trump White House official Alyssa Farah Griffin, GOP strategist Scott Jennings, and former Obama White House official Ashley Allison react.