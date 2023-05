US authorities on toes as 'Title 42' set to expire tomorrow | Oneindia News

The Unites States officials are bracing for an influx of migrants at the US-Mexico border as a controversial Trump-era immigration policy known as Title 42 is set to expire tomorrow i.e on 11th May.

With Title 42 in place, US authorities were able to swiftly expel would-be migrants attempting to cross the border from Mexico - including those seeking humanitarian asylum - using the pandemic as justification.

