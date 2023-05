Welby: Immigration Bill is 'isolationist' and 'impractical'

Speaking in the House of Lords, Archbishop Justin Welby hits out at the controversial legislation, saying the Illegal Migration Bill "undermines international cooperation" and urges the government to "reconsider" much of the bill.

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn