FDA Approves New mRNA Bioweapon for RSV Fearporn

In this edition of Dr. Jane Ruby STAT!

The FDA has approved yet another mRNA injection masquerading as a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus more commonly manifesting as the common cold, for those over 60 while using the recalled PCR test and claiming this infection is a risk to small children.

Listen to the Moderna CEO talk about multiple mRNAs in one shot for Covid/Flu/RSV.

The mass genocide continues.