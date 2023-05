Piers Morgan says 'will not take lectures' from Prince Harry

Former editor of the Mirror Piers Morgan says he is not going to take lectures on privacy invasion from Prince Harry, calling on the royal to apologise to the royal family.

This comes as the paper publisher apologises for information gathering without consent.

Report by Rowlandi.

