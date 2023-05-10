Actor Robert De Niro welcomes seventh child at 79

Oscar winner Robert De Niro premiered his latest film, a comedy called "About My Father", in New York on Tuesday (May 9), amid news that he himself had become a father again at the age of 79.
Oscar winner Robert De Niro premiered his latest film, a comedy called "About My Father", in New York on Tuesday (May 9), amid news that he himself had become a father again at the age of 79.
The veteran Hollywood star revealed the news while promoting his new film, About My Father.
Robert De Niro
Welcomes 7th Child , at Age 79.
A representative for the actor confirmed
the birth of his seventh..