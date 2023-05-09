Robert De Niro Welcomes 7th Child at Age 79

A representative for the actor confirmed the birth of his seventh child on May 9, AP reports.

No other details have been provided at this time.

De Niro's other six children range vastly in age.

They are as follows:.

Drena, 51, Raphael, 46, Julian and Aaron, 27, Elliot, 24, and Helen Grace, 11.

Diahnne Abbott, Toukie Smith and Grace Hightower are the mothers of those children.

De Niro, who is also a grandfather, previously told 'People' that the best thing he can do is push the kids in his life to reach for their dreams. For my kids, I tell them, 'If you want to be an actor or you want to do this or that, that's fine as long as you're happy.

Just don't sell yourself short.', Robert De Niro, via 2020 interview with 'People'.

That's the most I would say — push yourself a little more and reach for what you really think it is you want to do.

Don't be afraid, Robert De Niro, via 2020 interview with 'People'.

It's important for them to find their own lane, Robert De Niro, via 2020 interview with 'People'.

De Niro is currently promoting his new movie, 'About My Father,' which debuts May 26