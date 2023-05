Match - ing honours for England Lionesses Mead and Bronze

England Lionesses Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze receive MBEs at Windsor Castle for their service to football.

Lucy Bronze calls receiving the medal from Prince William an "amazing achievement" and Beth Mead says they are "flying the flag" for women's football.

Report by Rowlandi.

