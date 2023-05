PADRE PIO Movie

PADRE PIO Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In this drama directed by acclaimed filmmaker Abel Ferrara, Padre Pio (Shia LaBeouf) struggles with his faith while an Italian town is racked by political unrest at the end of WWI.

Directed by Abel Ferrara starring Shia LaBeouf, Cristina Chiriac, Marco Leonardi, Asia Argento, Vincenzo Crea, Luca Lionello, Brando Pacitto, Stella Mastrantonio, Salvatore Ruocc release date June 2, 2023