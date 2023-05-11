Gremlins Secrets of the Mogwai

Gremlins Secrets of the Mogwai New trailer - Plot Synopsis: In the animated television adaptation, we travel back to 1920s Shanghai to reveal the story of how 10-year-old Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 movie) met the young Mogwai called Gizmo.

Along with a teenage street thief named Elle, Sam and Gizmo take a perilous journey through the Chinese countryside, encountering, and sometimes battling, colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore.

On their quest to return Gizmo to his family and uncover a legendary treasure, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.

Starring James Hong, Ming-Na Wen, B.D.

Wong, Izaac Wang, Matthew Rhys, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, A.J.

LoCascio release date May 23, 2023 (on HBO MAX)