Messi will start PSG's next match and return from Saudi trip suspension: Galtier

Lionel Messi will start PSG's match this weekend against Ajaccio, says head coach Christophe Galtier, marking the Argentine star's return from a suspension handed to him by the club over an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

"I saw him invested in his work all week" says Galtier, adding that Messi is "very calm."