Drug trafficking charge against Philippine rights campaigner dismissed

Philippine human rights campaigner Leila de Lima moved a step closer to freedom on Friday as one of two drug trafficking charges levelled against her was dismissed.

The 63-year-old former senator and justice minister has been detained since 2017 on charges filed under then president Rodrigo Duterte, of whom de Lima was a critic.

Rights groups say the charges were fabricated in revenge for de Lima's opposition.