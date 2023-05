Hunt unable to promise UK living standards will improve

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was unable to promise living standards in the UK would improve by the end of the year, when pressed by ITV's Joel Hills.

The politician said an improvement was based on "lots of factors not under the direct control of the government", insisting countries across the world were also facing a financial shock as a result of the war in Ukraine Report by Alibhaiz.

