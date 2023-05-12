Eurovision Denies Zelensky’s Request to Address Competition Final

CNN reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's request to address the Eurovision Song Contest final has been denied by broadcasters.

On May 11, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) released a statement stressing the importance of Eurovision remaining "nonpolitical.".

This principle prohibits the possibility of making political or similar statements as part of the Contest, European Broadcasting Union, via statement.

The request by Mr. Zelensky to address the audience at the Eurovision Song Contest, whilst made with laudable intentions, regrettably cannot be granted by the European Broadcasting Union management as it would be against the rules of the event, European Broadcasting Union, via statement.

CNN reports that this year's contest will be staged in the United Kingdom, as the winner of last year's competition, Ukraine, cannot host as a result of Russia's invasion.

Despite denying Zelensky's request, the EBU said that Ukrainian music and culture will be featured prominently throughout the event.

According to the EBU, there will be 11 musical acts from Ukraine to, “reflect and celebrate Ukraine’s Eurovision Song Contest win and show we are United By Music during these hard times.”.

Last year, organizers of the competition confirmed that a Russian act would not be allowed to compete in the event.

At the time, organizers for Eurovision released a statement addressing the decision to bar Russia from the international competition