‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ , Is a Toxic Work Environment, Staffers Say.

An exposé was published by 'Rolling Stone' on May 12, 'Entertainment Tonight' reports.

The outlet says it interviewed one current and 10 former anonymous employees at the daytime series.

Kelly has no clue how unhappy her staff is.

, Anonymous 'Kelly Clarkson Show' staffer, via 'Rolling Stone'.

Kelly is fantastic.

She is a person who never treats anyone with anything but dignity and is incredibly appreciative, Anonymous 'Kelly Clarkson Show' staffer, via 'Rolling Stone'.

I'd be floored if she knew the staff wasn't getting paid for two weeks of Christmas hiatus.

The Kelly that I interacted with and that everyone knows would probably be pretty aghast to learn that, Anonymous 'Kelly Clarkson Show' staffer, via 'Rolling Stone'.

Another staffer said working on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' "is by far the worst experience I've ever had in my entire life," leaving them "traumatized.".

Many of the employees said they filed complaints with human resources, but no action was ever taken.

However, one 'Kelly Clarkson Show' staffer disagreed with the "toxic" workplace comments.

The 'Rolling Stone' article was a surprise.

Kelly is a fast-paced production and isn't without stress, but nothing about the environment rises to being labeled toxic.

, Anonymous 'Kelly Clarkson Show' staffer, via 'Rolling Stone'.

The show is still paying us although we had to shut down early because of the writers' strike.

, Anonymous 'Kelly Clarkson Show' staffer, via 'Rolling Stone'.

Also, they’re finding a way for staff to stay in L.A.

To work on the show even though the show will shoot in New York next season, Anonymous 'Kelly Clarkson Show' staffer, via 'Rolling Stone'