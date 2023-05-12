Blake Shelton Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Https://www.maximotv.com Broll footage: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Adam Levine, Carson Daly, Behati Prinsloo, Zuma Rossdale, Apollo Rossdale, Kingston Rossdale, Dorothy Shelton attend Blake Shelton's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star unveiling ceremony held at the 6212 Hollywood Blvd.

In front of Amoeba Music in Los Angeles, California USA on May 12, 2023.

This video is only available for editorial use on Broadcast TV, online, and worldwide platforms. To ensure compliance and proper licensing of this video, please contact us.

©MaximoTV