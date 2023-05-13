Karnataka election results: Top 5 constituencies that might sway the final outcome | Oneindia News

The battle for Karnataka is in its last legs now.

Countings are currently underway and according to the latest data, Congress seems to be gaining grounds.

This election is crucial for both parties.

Congress is looking to hold on to one of its remaining bastions..while BJP is hoping to break the jinx of anti-incumbency in the state.

But there are 5 key contests that are likely to hold key for who would finally prevail in this tough battle.

In this video, we bring to you 5 of those key battles…the results of which might prove decisive.

