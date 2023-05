You're OUT Movie

You're OUT Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: An out-of-work former pitcher who never made it to the Bigs convinces his best friend to take their teenage sons on an outlandish cross-country road trip to get the boys recruited by a top-tier college baseball team.

Director : Katharin Mraz Producers: Katharin Mraz, Sandy De Lisle Writer: Sandy De Lisle Cast: Shannon Brown, Ed Kaihatsu, Kyle Patrick, Kenji Kaihatsu, Suzette Brown, Bruce Spielbauer